Mary A. "Babe" McGUIRE
1936 - 2020
BORN
June 30, 1936
DIED
October 25, 2020
McGUIRE - Mary A. "Babe"
Of Lancaster, NY, October 25, 2020. Daughter of the late Charles and the late Mary; sister of Richard (late Geraldine), late Roberta, late Nora (late Robert) Ernst, late Charles (late Irene) and the late John McGuire; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held privately with the family. Babe was a retiree of the US Air Force. Share your condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
So strange, after all the years since graduation from high school, I was in recent contact with Babe, via a written thank you note from her for a face mask I had sent to her. I cannot believe she is gone. Her note was impressive, telling me of her Air Force Career and of all the places she had been while in service to our country. We are so sorry for your loss and will keep you in our prayers. Sending this with our most sincere sympathy, Pat and Dexter Spanitz.
Pat and Dexter Spanitz
October 30, 2020
I went all through school with Babe she was a great gal R.I.P. Babe
Jack Lyon
Friend
October 29, 2020