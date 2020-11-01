McGUIRE - Mary A. "Babe"
Of Lancaster, NY, October 25, 2020. Daughter of the late Charles and the late Mary; sister of Richard (late Geraldine), late Roberta, late Nora (late Robert) Ernst, late Charles (late Irene) and the late John McGuire; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held privately with the family. Babe was a retiree of the US Air Force. Share your condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.