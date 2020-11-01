So strange, after all the years since graduation from high school, I was in recent contact with Babe, via a written thank you note from her for a face mask I had sent to her. I cannot believe she is gone. Her note was impressive, telling me of her Air Force Career and of all the places she had been while in service to our country. We are so sorry for your loss and will keep you in our prayers. Sending this with our most sincere sympathy, Pat and Dexter Spanitz.

Pat and Dexter Spanitz October 30, 2020