Mary A. THOMAS
THOMAS - Mary A. (nee Rolls)
Of Depew, October 20, 2020. Beloved wife of George W. Thomas; devoted mother of Michelle (David) Berkhoudt, Danielle (Mike Dirr) Thomas and Michael Thomas; loving grandmother of Jordan and Abby; dear sister of John (Linda) Rolls, Robert (Marge) Rolls, Anne (late Jim) Mahoney, Thomas (Darlene) Rolls and late James (Michael Cyhaniuk) Rolls; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation in the CICHON-BORGOSZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Friday 2-7 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mother Teresa Parish at St. James Church, 496 Terrace Blvd., Depew, Saturday at 11 AM. Please assemble at Church. Please understand that face coverings must be worn and six foot distancing in the Church and Funeral Home, maximum capacity of 33% restrictions in the Funeral Home will strictly be observed and may cause entry delays. Thank you for understanding.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 22, 2020.
