ADAMS - Mary
Of Kenmore, entered into rest on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence J. Adams, who died in 2018. Devoted mother to son, John Adams; daughters, Sally Adams and Anne Adams-Smutzer; cherished grandmother to George and Logan; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Gertrude Gessner Kirwan; dear sister of Dorothy Kirwan. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan, on Monday from 12 Noon to 1 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Condolences online may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.