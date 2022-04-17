Menu
Mary ADAMS
Of Kenmore, entered into rest on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence J. Adams, who died in 2018. Devoted mother to son, John Adams; daughters, Sally Adams and Anne Adams-Smutzer; cherished grandmother to George and Logan; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Gertrude Gessner Kirwan; dear sister of Dorothy Kirwan. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan, on Monday from 12 Noon to 1 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Condolences online may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.
