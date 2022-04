ADDEO - Mary AnnJune 20, 2021 of Angola, NY. Daughter of the late Samuel J. and Mary A. (nee Speranza); beloved sister of Eva (Thomas) Austin, Joseph (Diana), Frank (Linda) and Angie Addeo; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Thursday from 5-7 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY, where funeral services will follow at 7PM. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com