WINIECKI - Mary Alice
Of Williamsville, entered into rest on November 30, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Walter and Frances Winiecki; dear sister of Arthur (late Alice) Winiecki, Lucille (Norbert) Pleban, the late Joseph Winiecki, MD and the late Paul (Rita) Winiecki; loving aunt of many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville, on Saturday (December 5, 2020) at 10:30 AM. Services may be livestreamed at www.stgregs.org
. Flowers gratefully declined. In compliance with the public health guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic, services will be monitored to limit gathering sizes based on the most current recommendations. Face masks required. Arrangements by PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.