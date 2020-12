WINIECKI - Mary AliceOf Williamsville, entered into rest on November 30, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Walter and Frances Winiecki; dear sister of Arthur (late Alice) Winiecki, Lucille (Norbert) Pleban, the late Joseph Winiecki, MD and the late Paul (Rita) Winiecki; loving aunt of many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville, on Saturday (December 5, 2020) at 10:30 AM. Services may be livestreamed at www.stgregs.org . Flowers gratefully declined. In compliance with the public health guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic, services will be monitored to limit gathering sizes based on the most current recommendations. Face masks required. Arrangements by PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com