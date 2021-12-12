Menu
Mary C. AMOROSI
AMOROSI - Mary C. (nee Harsch)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on December 8, 2021. Devoted mother of Carrie Amorosi (Graham Ryan) and Carl Amorosi (Becky Powell); loving daughter of the late George and Cecelia Harsch; also survived by grandchildren, siblings, nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday from 5-8 PM. Please leave condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Dec
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
I spent the first 7 years of my life in the home of George and Cecelia Harsch. What a wonderful home it was. Mary was my big sister, my protector, my confidant. Just before my 8th birthday I was removed from my foster home by my birth father and contact with the Harsch's was discouraged. Then there was the reality of trying to fit into my real family. I have always treasured my memories of Ma and Dad Harsch, Mary, Joe, Big Jim, and Little Jim. I pray your memories of Mary will comfort, and delight you, as often as my memories of her have comforted me. Rest in peace my sister.
Faith (Fay) Otwell
Family
December 16, 2021
Carrie With sadness I send my condolences to you and your family for the passing of your mom. May the many fond memories of her soften this painful time and keep her close to your heart. Glen McClary
Glen McClary
Other
December 16, 2021
Please know that Mary and her loving family are in my thoughts and prayers. RIP Mary
Shirley Muraca
Other
December 15, 2021
My childhood wouldn´t have been complete without you Mary. You were an awesome woman and I´ll cherish all the wonderful memories I had with you.. May you rest in eternal peace. CJ and Carrie your in my prayers...
Bridget
Friend
December 12, 2021
Was a Chevy delavan worker new her from one of the places she worked at across the street also new she worked at play ground off hertel ave always liked her may she RIP,Prayers for her and her family
Gary Zimmett
Friend
December 12, 2021
