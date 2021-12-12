AMOROSI - Mary C. (nee Harsch)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on December 8, 2021. Devoted mother of Carrie Amorosi (Graham Ryan) and Carl Amorosi (Becky Powell); loving daughter of the late George and Cecelia Harsch; also survived by grandchildren, siblings, nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday from 5-8 PM. Please leave condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.