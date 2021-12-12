I spent the first 7 years of my life in the home of George and Cecelia Harsch. What a wonderful home it was. Mary was my big sister, my protector, my confidant. Just before my 8th birthday I was removed from my foster home by my birth father and contact with the Harsch's was discouraged. Then there was the reality of trying to fit into my real family. I have always treasured my memories of Ma and Dad Harsch, Mary, Joe, Big Jim, and Little Jim. I pray your memories of Mary will comfort, and delight you, as often as my memories of her have comforted me. Rest in peace my sister.

Faith (Fay) Otwell Family December 16, 2021