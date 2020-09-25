Bretl - Mary Ann
(nee Grandits)
Of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of the late Fred; dearest mother of Jo Ann Lowczys, Frederick (Teresa), Catherine Kotrba, Anita (Michael) Kryszak and the late David Bretl; cherished grandmother of Joseph, Daniel, Stephen, Jonathan (Jena), Jeremiah, Alinah (Alex), Rebekah (John), Katrina, Jake (Crystal), Rachel (Nolan), Michael, Angel (Tony), Alan (Erin) and Brian and great-grandmother of Zachery, Audrey, Christian, Jack, Eli, Eliyanah, Isaiah, Gentry and Gracie; dear sister of Rose (Vince) Wade and was predeceased by two sisters and three brothers; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Sunday, from 3-7 PM, at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. Re-opening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you experience delays. Face masks are required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Queen of Heaven RC Church on Monday, at 10:15 AM. Please assemble at the church. Flowers gratefully declined. Mary Ann, along with her husband Fred, were the proud owners of Dreyer Grad Florist, for 35 years. Mary Ann was a longtime member of the Queen of Heaven Ladies' Sodality and Prayer Group. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com