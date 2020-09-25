Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary Ann BRETL
Bretl - Mary Ann
(nee Grandits)
Of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of the late Fred; dearest mother of Jo Ann Lowczys, Frederick (Teresa), Catherine Kotrba, Anita (Michael) Kryszak and the late David Bretl; cherished grandmother of Joseph, Daniel, Stephen, Jonathan (Jena), Jeremiah, Alinah (Alex), Rebekah (John), Katrina, Jake (Crystal), Rachel (Nolan), Michael, Angel (Tony), Alan (Erin) and Brian and great-grandmother of Zachery, Audrey, Christian, Jack, Eli, Eliyanah, Isaiah, Gentry and Gracie; dear sister of Rose (Vince) Wade and was predeceased by two sisters and three brothers; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Sunday, from 3-7 PM, at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. Re-opening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you experience delays. Face masks are required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Queen of Heaven RC Church on Monday, at 10:15 AM. Please assemble at the church. Flowers gratefully declined. Mary Ann, along with her husband Fred, were the proud owners of Dreyer Grad Florist, for 35 years. Mary Ann was a longtime member of the Queen of Heaven Ladies' Sodality and Prayer Group. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.