Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Ann CLARK
FUNERAL HOME
Erie County Cremation Service
873 Abbott Rd.
Buffalo, NY
CLARK - Mary Ann (nee Panfely)
Of Lancaster, NY, December 21, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Myron T. Clark; dearest mother of Dawn K. (Christian) Walters, Kerry E. Keleher, and Christa M. Clark; grandmother of Katherine Keleher, Meagan (Eric) Hurlburt, James and Emma Walters. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the ECMC Foundation. We would like to thank the nurses and staff at ECMC for their care and support throughout the years. Arrangements were entrusted to: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Erie County Cremation Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.