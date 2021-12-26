CLARK - Mary Ann (nee Panfely)
Of Lancaster, NY, December 21, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Myron T. Clark; dearest mother of Dawn K. (Christian) Walters, Kerry E. Keleher, and Christa M. Clark; grandmother of Katherine Keleher, Meagan (Eric) Hurlburt, James and Emma Walters. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the ECMC Foundation. We would like to thank the nurses and staff at ECMC for their care and support throughout the years. Arrangements were entrusted to: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.