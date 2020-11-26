Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary Ann COLUCCI
COLUCCI - Mary Ann
(nee Blosser)
Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest November 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ralph R. Colucci; daughter of the late Galen and Lillian Blosser; dear sister of James Blosser; adored aunt of James M. Blosser, Marci Blosser-Neuman; and great-aunt of Victoria Neuman. No prior visitation. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, private services were held at the convenience of the family. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Mary Ann was a loyal employee and volunteer at Sisters Hospital for many years. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Donations may be made in Mary Ann's name to the Ten Lives Cat Shelter. Please share your condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.