COLUCCI - Mary Ann
(nee Blosser)
Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest November 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ralph R. Colucci; daughter of the late Galen and Lillian Blosser; dear sister of James Blosser; adored aunt of James M. Blosser, Marci Blosser-Neuman; and great-aunt of Victoria Neuman. No prior visitation. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, private services were held at the convenience of the family. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Mary Ann was a loyal employee and volunteer at Sisters Hospital for many years. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Donations may be made in Mary Ann's name to the Ten Lives Cat Shelter. Please share your condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 26, 2020.