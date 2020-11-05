Menu
Mary Ann CUMMISKEY
CUMMISKEY - Mary Ann (nee Krauss)
Age 88, of Eden, NY; November 3, 2020. Wife of late Edward P.; mother of Jeffrey (Cindy), Amy, Joseph and Matthew Cummiskey; grandmother of Nicole and Meghan; sister of FloraMay (Maurice) Dole and late infant Marion Krauss. Family and friends invited to call Friday from 5-9 PM at the LAING FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2724 W. Church St., Eden, NY, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 10:30 AM in SS. Peter and Paul Church, Hamburg, NY. Memorials may be made to Buffalo Paws & Claws Animal Shelter, Inc., 20 Standard Pkwy., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Words of sympathy may be made at www.LaingFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 5, 2020.
