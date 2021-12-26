GIUSEPPETTI - Mary Ann
(nee Hubman)
Age 85 of North Tonawanda and formerly of the City of Tonawanda, December 13, 2021. Wife of 50 years to the late Anthony Giuseppetti who died in 2007, mother of Jean (William) Hamilton, Ann (Rick Gilbert) Giuseppetti, Anthony (Leeann) Giuseppetti, Amy (Tony) Galley and Frank (Stacey) Giuseppetti; grandmother of Caitlin, Amanda, Jonathan, Allyson, Brett, Rebecca, Anthony, Bryce, Hannah and the late Elizabeth; great-grandmother of Morgan; daughter of the late Albert and Catherine Hubman; sister of Daniel (Mary Ann) Hubman and the late Jack (late Ruth and Dorothy) Hubman and late Martha Hubman; also many nieces and nephews. Mary was a 1955 graduate of Tonawanda High School and was an active member of Tonawanda United Methodist Church for many years. There will be no prior visitation or funeral service. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service at 12 Noon, on Tuesday, December 28th, at Elmlawn Cemetery, 3939 Delaware Ave., in the Town of Tonawanda, NY, 14217. Please assemble in the office parking lot near the Delaware entrance. Please be mindful that face coverings will be required. Memorial contributions in memory of Mary may be made to Tonawanda United Methodist Church, 221 Morgan St., Tonawanda, NY 14150 or to Camp Mak-A-Dream, 90 Church Rd., Goldcreek, MT 59733. Condolences may be shared online at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.