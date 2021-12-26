Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Ann GIUSEPPETTI
ABOUT
Tonawanda Middle and High School
FUNERAL HOME
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street
Tonawanda, NY
GIUSEPPETTI - Mary Ann
(nee Hubman)
Age 85 of North Tonawanda and formerly of the City of Tonawanda, December 13, 2021. Wife of 50 years to the late Anthony Giuseppetti who died in 2007, mother of Jean (William) Hamilton, Ann (Rick Gilbert) Giuseppetti, Anthony (Leeann) Giuseppetti, Amy (Tony) Galley and Frank (Stacey) Giuseppetti; grandmother of Caitlin, Amanda, Jonathan, Allyson, Brett, Rebecca, Anthony, Bryce, Hannah and the late Elizabeth; great-grandmother of Morgan; daughter of the late Albert and Catherine Hubman; sister of Daniel (Mary Ann) Hubman and the late Jack (late Ruth and Dorothy) Hubman and late Martha Hubman; also many nieces and nephews. Mary was a 1955 graduate of Tonawanda High School and was an active member of Tonawanda United Methodist Church for many years. There will be no prior visitation or funeral service. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service at 12 Noon, on Tuesday, December 28th, at Elmlawn Cemetery, 3939 Delaware Ave., in the Town of Tonawanda, NY, 14217. Please assemble in the office parking lot near the Delaware entrance. Please be mindful that face coverings will be required. Memorial contributions in memory of Mary may be made to Tonawanda United Methodist Church, 221 Morgan St., Tonawanda, NY 14150 or to Camp Mak-A-Dream, 90 Church Rd., Goldcreek, MT 59733. Condolences may be shared online at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Elmlawn Cemetery
3939 Delaware Ave., Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.