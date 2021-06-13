Menu
Mary Ann E. GRUBER
GRUBER - Mary Ann E. (nee Ashford)
June 9, 2021. Beloved wife of the late John L. Gruber III; loving mother of Anna (George) Misener and Carrie Lynn Gruber; adoring grandmother of Emma Misener; daughter of the late Wallace and Anna Ashford; dearest sister of Maurice (Charlene) Ashford, Geraldine (Mike) Opatovsky, George Ashford and Peter Ashford; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Friday 3-7 PM at PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St, Cheektowaga, NY. Memories will be shared at 7 PM. Arrangements by: MAYFIELD FUNERAL SERVICES, LLC.


Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 13 to Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
3:00p.m.
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Jun
18
Service
7:00p.m.
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
