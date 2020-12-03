KICZEWSKI - Mary Ann
(nee Smoszna)
Of West Seneca, entered into rest November 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edwin J. Kiczewski; devoted mother of Mark (Wendy) Kiczewski; cherished grandmother of A.J. Kiczewski; loving daughter of the late Albert and Helen Smoszna; dear sister of the late Dorothy (late Frank Baranowski, late Walter) Sickau, Eleanor Witczak and Regina Smoszna. Mary Ann was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary at the Matthew Glab VFW Post. She was a proud member of the BCTGM Union for 40 years and spent most of her career at Nabisco. Friends and relatives may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. (near Lake Ave.), Friday from 3-6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, December 7th, at 10 o'clock at Our Lady of The Sacred Heart, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park. PURSUANT TO NYS COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS, OCCUPANCY GUIDELINES WILL BE FOLLOWED, PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 3, 2020.