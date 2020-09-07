LIENERT - Mary Ann
(nee McKenna)
Mary Ann McKenna Lienert passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020, after a long illness. Mary Ann was predeceased by husband, Daniel; her sister, Ellen Kinney and grandson, Trevor Morningstar; she is survived by her four children, Annie Lienert, Thomas, (Kellie Brito), Mark, and John Lienert; along with three grandchildren, Kevin and Alex Lienert, and Marisa Brito-Lienert; she is also greatly missed by her McKenna siblings, James McKenna, Joan Barron, DeSales Kellick, and Dea McAuliffe. Mary Ann was cherished for her warm and friendly personality, making friends wherever she went. A talented athlete at Sacred Heart Academy, she was inducted into their Sports Hall of Fame along with three other Graduates, in the late '90's. She was active in St. Joseph's University Parish, and enjoyed over 20 years as a school bus driver, in the Kenmore-Tonawanda school district. Mary Ann was deeply cherished by the staff at Northgate Nursing Home, where she spent her last seven years. She will be dearly missed by all. A Wake will be held on Wednesday, September 9th, from 4-8 PM, at DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA, FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY 14217. A Prayer Service will be held on Thursday, September 10th, at 10 AM, at the funeral home before Interment, at Mount Calvary Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held in the near future at St. Joseph University Church. Flowers gratefully declined. Reopening restrictions limit the number of people in the funeral home, please wear a face covering. Please share condolences online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.