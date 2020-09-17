PRENTISS - Mary Ann
(nee Crissy)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on September 15, 2020. Beloved wife of Arthur Prentiss; dearest mother of James (Dot) Prentiss, Mark (Colleen) Prentiss, Lisa (Brian) O'Connell, Anthony (Marie Gorman) Prentiss and daughter-in-law Deborah Prentiss; adored grandmother of 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Rev. Roy Jr. Crissy, Donald Crissy, James Crissy, William Crissy, Thomas Crissy and Sister Marianne SSMN; loving daughter of the late Roy Sr. and Clara (nee Mond) Crissy; cherished daughter-in-law of Frances and the late Bernard Prentiss. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUENRAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday from 4-8 PM. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mark. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined, if desired donations can be made to Sisters of St. Mary Namur at Sisters of St. Mary Development Office, 241 Lafayette Ave., Buffalo. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
. Due to NYS guidelines, 33% occupancy will be observed.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 17, 2020.