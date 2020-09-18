STEWART - Mary Ann
(nee D'innocenzo)
Age 77, of Arcade and formerly of Bliss, NY passed away on September 15, 2020. Friends may call on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the W.S. Davis Funeral Home, 358 Main St., Arcade. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 4:00 PM at St. Joseph's Church in Bliss, NY. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 18, 2020.