Mary Ann YASSES
YASSES - Mary Ann
(nee Tomaszewski)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest September 4, 2020. Beloved wife of Joseph S. Yasses; devoted mother of Edward (Joy) Kicinski, Gail (Paul) Vogel, William (Gina) Kicinski, Jerald Kicinski, Annette Kicinski, Wayne (Maureen) Kicinski, and Steven (Nima) Yasses; cherished grandmother of nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late William and Antoinette Tomaszewski; dear sister of the late Richard (Allison "Suds") Tomaszewski; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please share your condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.
