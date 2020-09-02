DITSIOUS - Mary Anne
(nee Malakis)
Passed on August 30, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Loving mother of Tina (Glenn) Gawronski, Melanie (Robert) Myers, and Krissa Pecunes; yiayee of Gabrielle, Jillian, Harry, Kayla, Zachary, Joshua, and Ariana; dear sister of Dr. Nicholas (Norene) Malakis; daughter of the late Harry and Helen (nee Spiropoulos) Malakis. Family will be present for memorial visitation of Friday, from 3-6 PM, followed by private services at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst, 1 mi. North of Maple Rd. Reopening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We welcome you to visit the family and ask for your patience should you experience delays. Face coverings are required. Condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
. If desired, donations in Mary Anne's name made to: https://sayyesbuffalo.wedid.it/
.
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.