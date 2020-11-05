Skorniak, FSSJ - Sister Mary Antonia

Sister Mary Antonia died peacefully on November 2, 2020 at St. Francis Park in the 94th year of life and 67th year of religious life. Sister Antonia is survived by her sisters in community and many nieces and nephews. Sister Antonia was predeceased by parents John and Frances (nee Braciszewski) Skorniak and siblings Helen (Matthew)Polniak, Irene (John) Regdos, Stanley (Clare) Skorniak and Leonard Skorniak.Arrangements by LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME. Services will be held privately. Burial will be at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Cheektowaga, NY. Memorial donations may be made to the Francis- can Sisters of St. Joseph in memory of Sr. Mary Antonia Skorniak.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 5, 2020.