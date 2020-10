Ross and Andy,



I very much liked Mary. She was an intelligent and open person with a good heart.



Mary and my cousin Bill lived in NYC in 1959 while he was working at Belleview Hospital, and I was there in my junior year looking for a summer job I never found and hanging out on the money that was left from working in a factory the summer before. That is when I first really got to know her....and Bill too outside of the family environment.



In recent years, after I had emigrated to Europe, Mary and I began exchanging letters, and although I have never met either of you nor Rachel, Mary sent me several photos.



I very much looked forward to hearing from Mary, and I shall miss that very much.



Your cousin,

Jack Carroll

Lagos, Portugal

Jack Carroll Family October 20, 2020