BACHMAN - Mary "Paula"
April 9, 2022. Beloved wife of the late J. Terry Rickard; loving sister of Brett (Paula) Bachman, Leah Bachman; dear friend of Richard "Dick" Brown and Brooke Beeson; also survived by several nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday (April 22) at 4 PM at Faith United Church of Christ, 1300 Maple Road, Williamsville. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association
of WNY, 6400 Sheridan Drive, Suite 320, Buffalo. Arrangements by THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared online at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.