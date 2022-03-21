BAGEN - Mary L. (nee Leopold)
Of Hamburg, NY, March 19, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Thomas P. Bagen; loving mother of Mary Bagen, Daniel Bagen, Thomas (Laura) Bagen, Paula (David) Bates, Susan Bagen, Joanne (Chad) Schneider and the late Michael Bagen; cherished grandmother of Karin, William, Kristin (Nathaniel) Sabados, Sarah, Emily, Corrine, Nickole, Jack and the late Benjamin; adored great-grandma of Brianna, Timmy, Thomas and James; dearest sister of late James (Carol) Leopold and Theodore (Leticia) Leopold; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Wednesday, from 4-7 PM, at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 716-646-5555), where a Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, at 11 AM. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mary's name to the Hospice Foundation of WNY. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2022.