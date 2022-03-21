Menu
Mary L. BAGEN
FUNERAL HOME
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd.
Hamburg, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 23 2022
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hamburg Funeral Home
BAGEN - Mary L. (nee Leopold)
Of Hamburg, NY, March 19, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Thomas P. Bagen; loving mother of Mary Bagen, Daniel Bagen, Thomas (Laura) Bagen, Paula (David) Bates, Susan Bagen, Joanne (Chad) Schneider and the late Michael Bagen; cherished grandmother of Karin, William, Kristin (Nathaniel) Sabados, Sarah, Emily, Corrine, Nickole, Jack and the late Benjamin; adored great-grandma of Brianna, Timmy, Thomas and James; dearest sister of late James (Carol) Leopold and Theodore (Leticia) Leopold; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Wednesday, from 4-7 PM, at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 716-646-5555), where a Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, at 11 AM. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mary's name to the Hospice Foundation of WNY. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hamburg Funeral Home
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY
Mar
24
Service
11:00a.m.
Hamburg Funeral Home
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY
Mar
24
Interment
Holy Cross Cemetery
2900 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY
Funeral services provided by:
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear, I miss you so much already. Love you so much. Thank you for giving me life and always being there and always being tough and strong. Always in my heart. Love to dad.
Paula Bates
Family
March 21, 2022
