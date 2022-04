BARBERIO - Mary Ann(nee Favro)June 15, 2021, at age 87. Beloved wife of the late Gilbert J. Barberio; devoted mother of Mark (Carolyn) Barberio, Maria (Scott) Cooper, Victor (Marcia), Michael (Elana) and the late Amy Barberio; loving grandmother of Amy, Megan, Allison Cooper, Alex, Andrew, Jacob, Deane, Giovanni, Olivia and Victor Barberio; dear sister of Dolores (late Jack) Swanson and Rena (Menzer) Doud. The Family will receive friends on Thursday, July 8th, from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME INC. 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner of Hopkins Rd.) where prayers will be offered on Friday, July 9th, at 9:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Gregory the Great Church at 10:30 AM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Court, Williamsville, NY 14221. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com