BARBERIO - Mary Ann
(nee Favro)
June 15, 2021, at age 87. Beloved wife of the late Gilbert J. Barberio; devoted mother of Mark (Carolyn) Barberio, Maria (Scott) Cooper, Victor (Marcia), Michael (Elana) and the late Amy Barberio; loving grandmother of Amy, Megan, Allison Cooper, Alex, Andrew, Jacob, Deane, Giovanni, Olivia and Victor Barberio; dear sister of Dolores (late Jack) Swanson and Rena (Menzer) Doud. The Family will receive friends on Thursday, July 8th, from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME INC. 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner of Hopkins Rd.) where prayers will be offered on Friday, July 9th, at 9:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Gregory the Great Church at 10:30 AM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Court, Williamsville, NY 14221. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.