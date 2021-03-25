BARONE - Mary R.

Age 94, of North Tonawanda, died on March 21, 2021. Wife of the late William Barone; loving mother of John (Cheryl) Szabat, Diana L. Zito and Judith M. Roetzer (late Michael); proud grandmother of six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Salvatore and Emilia Fusco; sister of the late Andrew, Frank (Henrietta), Albert (Ruth) and Edward Fusco; sister-in-law of Mary Fusco and Janie (Tim) Trezciak; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends received by the family on Saturday, March 27, 2021, from 5-7 PM at the Brunner Funeral Home, 156 Robinson St., North Tonawanda. Interment will be on Monday March 29, 2021, at 11 AM at Acacia Park Cemetery. Mary retired from Tops Market Bakery Dept. in Tonawanda after working into her 80's. She was a tour leader for Forever Young for 9 years and a member of the N.T. Sr. Center.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 25, 2021.