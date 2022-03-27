Menu
Mary A. BARTH
BARTH - Mary A.
March 24, 2022, of Orchard Park, NY; beloved daughter of the late Chester and Stella Barth; loving partner of Leonard C. Battaglia for over 20 years; sister of the late Andrew Barth and the late Bernard "Bernie" Barth; aunt of Joseph A. Barth, Brenda L. Barth, Michael J. Barth and Megan K. Barth. No services are being held at this time. Donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation. Mary was a graduate of the Millard Fillmore Gates Nursing Program and went on to have a long and successful career. Arrangements by BUFFALO NIAGARA CREMATION SERVICE, 716-855-1411. Share memories and condolences at
www.buffaloniagaracremation.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
