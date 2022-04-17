BARTON - Sr. Mary Charlotte, (Dorothy Elizabeth) GNSH
Sister Mary Charlotte Barton, (Dorothy Elizabeth) GNSH, former President and Board of Trustees member of D'Youville College, died on April 7, 2022, in Philadelphia in the 76th year of her religious life. An outstanding educator and administrator, Sister will be remembered for her contributions to the growth and strengthening of the College as its 13th President, spanning the years of 1968-79. She also served as a Trustee of the College from 1983-1992. Other board memberships included Holy Redeemer Health System, Meadowbrook, PA and A.B. Hepburn Hospital, Ogdensburg, NY. She was also a past member of the Committee of Education for the USCC. In 1979 Sister was elected as the 10th Superior General of the Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart, in which capacity she served until 1988. From 1989 until 1998 she served as Parish Administrator of St. Hugh of Cluny Parish in Philadelphia, PA. Sister was reelected to Congregational Leadership in 1998, serving as a member of the Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart Leadership Council and Treasurer until 2003. Among the many awards she received was that of Outstanding Woman Educator in Western NY by the Community Advisory Council of SUNY at Buffalo in 1978. Sister was the recipient of Honorary Doctoral Degrees from St. Bonaventure University, Canisius College and D'Youville. She was listed in Who's Who in Religion and Outstanding Educators in America. Sister also served as principal of Melrose Academy in Elkins Park, PA and D'Youville Academy in Chamblee, GA. She taught French and Latin and was Chairman of the Romance Languages Department at Cardinal Dougherty High School, Philadelphia, PA. The eldest of seven children born to Edward D. and Dorothy Thompson Barton she grew up in Lowell, MA and is survived by siblings: E. David (Yasko) Barton, Priscilla Hartley, and Mary Morais and sister-in-law Carol Barton and brother-in-law Robert McGuire as well as many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents and sisters Charlotte McGuire, Alice (Millard) Cramp and brother James. Sharing of memories at 9:30 AM, on Saturday, April 23rd, in the Redeemer Sisters' Chapel, 521 Moredon Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA, her Funeral Mass will follow at 10 AM. Burial in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem, PA. Donations in her memory may be made to the Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart, 14500 Bustleton Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19116-1188 or at www.greynun.org
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.