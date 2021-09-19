BILY - Mary M. (nee Reimer) September 17, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Robert Bily; dear mother of Michael (Elizabeth), Kevin, and Debby Bily; cherished grandmother of Noah, Jacob, Justin, Amber, Robbie, Jada and Emma; predeceased by five brothers; survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Service from the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 Williams St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 10 AM. Family present Wednesday, 3-7 PM.
What an awesome lady! Thanks Mrs. B for being like a second mom to me all those years. You were one of a kind and I'll always have great memories of you and Mr. B. Rest in peace and I hope to see you again someday!
Shannon McRobb
September 22, 2021
Deepest sympathies to the entire Bily family during this most difficult time. RIP, Mary.
Mark & Mary Ann Goehle
Friend
September 20, 2021
Rick and Sue Reimer + Family
September 20, 2021
My condolences to the Bily family. Your Mom was a good person.