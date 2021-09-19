Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary M. BILY
FUNERAL HOME
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
3025 William Street
Cheektowaga, NY
BILY - Mary M. (nee Reimer)
September 17, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Robert Bily; dear mother of Michael (Elizabeth), Kevin, and Debby Bily; cherished grandmother of Noah, Jacob, Justin, Amber, Robbie, Jada and Emma; predeceased by five brothers; survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Service from the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 Williams St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 10 AM. Family present Wednesday, 3-7 PM.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
3025 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Sep
23
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
3025 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
What an awesome lady! Thanks Mrs. B for being like a second mom to me all those years. You were one of a kind and I'll always have great memories of you and Mr. B. Rest in peace and I hope to see you again someday!
Shannon McRobb
September 22, 2021
Deepest sympathies to the entire Bily family during this most difficult time. RIP, Mary.
Mark & Mary Ann Goehle
Friend
September 20, 2021
Rick and Sue Reimer + Family
September 20, 2021
My condolences to the Bily family. Your Mom was a good person.
Margaret Edbauer Reynolds
Friend
September 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results