BOICE - Mary (nee Delaney) December 18, 2020, of N. Collins, NY, at the age of 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Francis W. Barrett and Richard Boice; loving mother of Michael (Carol) Barrett, Ann Marie Barrett, Dorothy Lambe (Jamie) and the late Francis J. "Buddy" Barrett and Mary Lou Smith; mother-in-law of Nick Smith and Carol Showers; grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother of many; sister of the late Margaret "Pat" Cornell, James Delaney, Doris Foley, John "Jack" Delaney and Tommy Delaney. Friends may call Tuesday from 3-7 PM at the WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, 10634 Main St. (Rt 62), N. Collins, NY, where funeral services will take place Wednesday at 9:30 AM followed by a 10 Mass of Christian Burial from Holy Spirit Church, N. Collins, NY. Mary was a former member of the N. Collins Emergency Squad, life member of the ladies Auxiliary VFW, an Erie County Fair Worker and Retired NYS West Seneca Developmental Center employee.