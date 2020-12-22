Menu
Mary BOICE
FUNERAL HOME
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street
North Collins, NY
BOICE - Mary (nee Delaney)
December 18, 2020, of N. Collins, NY, at the age of 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Francis W. Barrett and Richard Boice; loving mother of Michael (Carol) Barrett, Ann Marie Barrett, Dorothy Lambe (Jamie) and the late Francis J. "Buddy" Barrett and Mary Lou Smith; mother-in-law of Nick Smith and Carol Showers; grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother of many; sister of the late Margaret "Pat" Cornell, James Delaney, Doris Foley, John "Jack" Delaney and Tommy Delaney. Friends may call Tuesday from 3-7 PM at the WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, 10634 Main St. (Rt 62), N. Collins, NY, where funeral services will take place Wednesday at 9:30 AM followed by a 10 Mass of Christian Burial from Holy Spirit Church, N. Collins, NY. Mary was a former member of the N. Collins Emergency Squad, life member of the ladies Auxiliary VFW, an Erie County Fair Worker and Retired NYS West Seneca Developmental Center employee.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street, North Collins, NY
Dec
23
Funeral service
9:30a.m.
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street, North Collins, NY
Dec
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Holy Spirit Church
, N. Collins, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Mary was a sweet sweet woman
Mary was a sweet sweet woman Montaldi
Friend
December 23, 2020
It was an honor to get to know Mary and be privileged to take care of her. She was always smiling and laughing and brought smiles to all of our faces everyday. You will be very missed Mary!
Jennifer Gillick
December 22, 2020
Mary was a wonderful lady. She will be missed.
Jennifer Scriven
Family
December 22, 2020
Mary will be missed by so many. I am so sorry to hear of her passing. I am sending healing energy and prayers to help the family through this very sad and difficult time. RIP Mary.
Tracey Warrington
Friend
December 22, 2020
Eric Cornell
December 22, 2020
I know what great love and respect you have your for your mother, Ann Marie. I am so sorry and sad for your loss. May she Rest In Peace.
Amy Skidmore
December 22, 2020
My deepest sympathy to your family for your loss.
Lou LiVecchi
December 22, 2020
