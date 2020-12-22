BOICE - Mary (nee Delaney)

December 18, 2020, of N. Collins, NY, at the age of 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Francis W. Barrett and Richard Boice; loving mother of Michael (Carol) Barrett, Ann Marie Barrett, Dorothy Lambe (Jamie) and the late Francis J. "Buddy" Barrett and Mary Lou Smith; mother-in-law of Nick Smith and Carol Showers; grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother of many; sister of the late Margaret "Pat" Cornell, James Delaney, Doris Foley, John "Jack" Delaney and Tommy Delaney. Friends may call Tuesday from 3-7 PM at the WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, 10634 Main St. (Rt 62), N. Collins, NY, where funeral services will take place Wednesday at 9:30 AM followed by a 10 Mass of Christian Burial from Holy Spirit Church, N. Collins, NY. Mary was a former member of the N. Collins Emergency Squad, life member of the ladies Auxiliary VFW, an Erie County Fair Worker and Retired NYS West Seneca Developmental Center employee.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 22, 2020.