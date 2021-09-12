BROOKS - Mary Beth
(nee Kintzel)
Of West Seneca, NY, September 6, 2021; beloved wife of Lawrence R. Brooks; dearest mother of Kevin R. (Diane) Brooks; grandmother of Brandon and Matthew Brooks; sister of the late Carol Perkins and Diane Cox; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.