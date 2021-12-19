Menu
Sr. Mary Agnita BROWN R.S.M.
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas Reddington Funeral Home
657 Abbott Road
Buffalo, NY
BROWN - Sr. Mary Agnita R.S.M. (formerly Carolyn Mary)
August 3, 1935 - December 15, 2021. Daughter of the late Lester C. and Blanche (nee Cargo) Brown; dear sister of Helen (late Robert) Zeck and the late Wilma (late John) Devlin, late Lois (late Donald) Veiders and the late Lester C. Brown; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at Our Lady of Charity Parish-St. Ambrose Worship Site, 65 Ridgewood Rd., Buffalo, on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 9:30 AM. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorial Tributes may be made to the Sisters of Mercy, 625 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, NY, 14220. The Mass will be live streamed on Our Lady of Charity Parish Facebook page. Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME (716) 822-1620


Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Our Lady of Charity Parish-St. Ambrose Worship Site
65 Ridgewood Rd., Buffalo, NY
Thomas Reddington Funeral Home
