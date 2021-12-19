BROWN - Sr. Mary Agnita R.S.M. (formerly Carolyn Mary)

August 3, 1935 - December 15, 2021. Daughter of the late Lester C. and Blanche (nee Cargo) Brown; dear sister of Helen (late Robert) Zeck and the late Wilma (late John) Devlin, late Lois (late Donald) Veiders and the late Lester C. Brown; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at Our Lady of Charity Parish-St. Ambrose Worship Site, 65 Ridgewood Rd., Buffalo, on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 9:30 AM. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorial Tributes may be made to the Sisters of Mercy, 625 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, NY, 14220. The Mass will be live streamed on Our Lady of Charity Parish Facebook page. Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME (716) 822-1620







Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2021.