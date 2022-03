BRUMPTON, Mary Bewick - December 17, 1970- April 25, 1978. This is a milestone dearest Mary, we would be celebrating your 51st Birthday this week - but we are so thankful for the time we spent being with and loving you. All our love and wonderful memories, LOVE, DADDY, MOMMY,

LIZI, MIKE, AND NIECES LILY AND CHARLOTTE (CHARLIE)







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.