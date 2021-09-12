Menu
Mary Jane BUECHI
BUECHI - Mary Jane
(nee Lynch)
Of Lancaster, NY, September 8, 2021, age 90. Beloved wife of the late Norman Buechi; dearest mother of Katheryn (Eric) Buechi-Stone and Karyl McCrossan; loving grandma to Cory (Cara Benjamin) McCrossan and Ryan McCrossan; sister of Philip Lynch and the late James and late Raymond Lynch. Mary Jane was an RIT graduate. She loved working in the yard, visiting her flowers in the morning and raising her family. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated for Mary Jane and Norman on Monday, September 13th, at 9:30 AM at St. Mary of the Assumption RC Church, Lancaster, NY. No prior visitation. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share memories and condolences online at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Memorial Mass
9:30a.m.
St. Mary of the Assumption RC Church
Lancaster, NY
Katheryn and Karl. I can't imagine the grief at the loss of your mom and dad so close together. I hope you find comfort knowing they are together again. Your mom was a wonderful lady with a great sense of humor.
Darren Gold
September 12, 2021
Bye, Mom! Glad you are at peace and out of pain. Have a chat with dad and find a great garden without weeds! Thanks for a happy home, finding me a good lupus doctor and sending me to college. Hope you never get tired and can nap whenever you need to.
Love, Kathy
(or Katheryn when I am on a mission!)
Katheryn Buechi Stone
Daughter
September 11, 2021
My family was so blessed to have met, Mrs. Buechi five years ago when my oldest son started doing some gardening/landscaping work for her and Mr. Buechi. While two of my other three boys also went on to work for her over the years we got to know her a little better and she was always generous with compliments, had a great sense of humor and a sharp wit, but was not a pushover by any means. My kids enjoyed her company when they worked and I loved to chat with her for a couple of minutes when I picked them up. She was so sweet and remembered my son when he graduated from HS in the midst of the pandemic in June 2020 (and sent a card), which meant a lot after he didn't get a real graduation ceremony. The things that were most apparent whenever you spoke to her was that she was a dedicated mother and wife and she was definitely that until her last days. I'm so happy that my family had the opportunity to have her be a part of our lives. May she rest in peace.
Danielle Counihan
Acquaintance
September 10, 2021
