My family was so blessed to have met, Mrs. Buechi five years ago when my oldest son started doing some gardening/landscaping work for her and Mr. Buechi. While two of my other three boys also went on to work for her over the years we got to know her a little better and she was always generous with compliments, had a great sense of humor and a sharp wit, but was not a pushover by any means. My kids enjoyed her company when they worked and I loved to chat with her for a couple of minutes when I picked them up. She was so sweet and remembered my son when he graduated from HS in the midst of the pandemic in June 2020 (and sent a card), which meant a lot after he didn't get a real graduation ceremony. The things that were most apparent whenever you spoke to her was that she was a dedicated mother and wife and she was definitely that until her last days. I'm so happy that my family had the opportunity to have her be a part of our lives. May she rest in peace.

Danielle Counihan Acquaintance September 10, 2021