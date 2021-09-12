BUECHI - Mary Jane
(nee Lynch)
Of Lancaster, NY, September 8, 2021, age 90. Beloved wife of the late Norman Buechi; dearest mother of Katheryn (Eric) Buechi-Stone and Karyl McCrossan; loving grandma to Cory (Cara Benjamin) McCrossan and Ryan McCrossan; sister of Philip Lynch and the late James and late Raymond Lynch. Mary Jane was an RIT graduate. She loved working in the yard, visiting her flowers in the morning and raising her family. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated for Mary Jane and Norman on Monday, September 13th, at 9:30 AM at St. Mary of the Assumption RC Church, Lancaster, NY. No prior visitation. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share memories and condolences online at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.