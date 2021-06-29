BUGENHAGEN - Mary Lou
(nee Lillie)
Of Eden, NY, June 28, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Arthur "Butch"; dear mother of Edward (Alice), James, Daniel (Michelle) and the late Jeffrey; grandmother of nine; great-grandmother of eight; sister of Alan (Kathy) Lillie, Sandra (Late Larry) Schickler, Edward Lillie and the late John Lillie (Linda Miller). Family and friends invited to call Thursday from 1-4 PM and 7-9 PM at the LAING FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2724 W. Church St., Eden, followed by a funeral service at 11 AM from St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Eden. Memorials may be made to Eden Emergency Squad or Hospice of WNY. Words of sympathy on www.LaingFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 29, 2021.