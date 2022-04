BUGENHAGEN - Mary Lou(nee Lillie)Of Eden, NY, June 28, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Arthur "Butch"; dear mother of Edward (Alice), James, Daniel (Michelle) and the late Jeffrey; grandmother of nine; great-grandmother of eight; sister of Alan (Kathy) Lillie, Sandra (Late Larry) Schickler, Edward Lillie and the late John Lillie (Linda Miller). Family and friends invited to call Thursday from 1-4 PM and 7-9 PM at the LAING FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2724 W. Church St., Eden, followed by a funeral service at 11 AM from St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Eden. Memorials may be made to Eden Emergency Squad or Hospice of WNY. Words of sympathy on www.LaingFuneralHome.com