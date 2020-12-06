BURKE - Mary (nee Ward) Of Lackawanna, NY, December 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Raymond; dearest mother of Brian, Catherine and Eileen (Robert) Huddler and the late Sean and Sheila; grandmother of Matthew (Kelly), Catherine, Mary, Ian and the late Sean; great-grandmother of Arabelle and Brielle; daughter of the late Peter Ward and the late Eileen O'Rahilly; sister of Sheila (Neal) Dyer; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Private services were held. Arrangements by THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC.