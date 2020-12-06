Menu
Mary BURKE
BURKE - Mary (nee Ward)
Of Lackawanna, NY, December 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Raymond; dearest mother of Brian, Catherine and Eileen (Robert) Huddler and the late Sean and Sheila; grandmother of Matthew (Kelly), Catherine, Mary, Ian and the late Sean; great-grandmother of Arabelle and Brielle; daughter of the late Peter Ward and the late Eileen O'Rahilly; sister of Sheila (Neal) Dyer; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Private services were held. Arrangements by THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
Our most sincere sympathy to all of you. Mark and Maria Mol - fondly remember Grandma Burke! I know she is welcomed in heaven with love.
Karen Colasanti (Kind)
December 6, 2020