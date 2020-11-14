Menu
Mary C. LAVERY
LAVERY - Mary C. (nee Leibold)
November 12, 2020. Beloved wife of Edwin Lavery; loving mother of Theresa (Richard) Maddigan and Edward (Kathleen) Lavery; cherished grandmother of Kathryn and James Maddigan and Kennedy and Madison Lavery; dear sister of Gail (Gus) Plarr, Konrad Leibold, Barbara (late Pat) Culver, Kathy Ortega, Grace (Mike) Bapst and Lewis Leibold; dear friend of many years of Jane Sullivan. The family will be present to receive friends Monday, from 3-7 PM, at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.) Williamsville. Due to NYS COVID-19 guidelines, the funeral home is limited to 33% capacity. Your patience is appreciated. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday morning at 9:30, in SS Peter & Paul Church, Williamsville. Please assemble at church. Masks required at the funeral home and church. Share online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com.


Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
