LAVERY - Mary C. (nee Leibold)
November 12, 2020. Beloved wife of Edwin Lavery; loving mother of Theresa (Richard) Maddigan and Edward (Kathleen) Lavery; cherished grandmother of Kathryn and James Maddigan and Kennedy and Madison Lavery; dear sister of Gail (Gus) Plarr, Konrad Leibold, Barbara (late Pat) Culver, Kathy Ortega, Grace (Mike) Bapst and Lewis Leibold; dear friend of many years of Jane Sullivan. The family will be present to receive friends Monday, from 3-7 PM, at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.) Williamsville. Due to NYS COVID-19 guidelines, the funeral home is limited to 33% capacity. Your patience is appreciated. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday morning at 9:30, in SS Peter & Paul Church, Williamsville. Please assemble at church. Masks required at the funeral home and church. Share online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com
.
.
Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.