RAMPINO - Mary C.
(nee Gregorio)
Of Town of Tonawanda; entered into rest on November 15, 2020. Wife of the late Albert Rampino; beloved mother of Linda (David) Biedron; cherished grandmother of Amy (Christopher) Courter, Jeffrey (Sylvia) Biedron and David M. Biedron; loving great-grandmother of Claire, Cameron, Evan and Alyssa; caring daughter of the late Marco and late Grace Gregorio; dearest sister of Dorothy (late Angelo) Verdi, Lucille (late Angelo) Bonvissuto, Rosemarie Gregorio, late Dominic (late Martha) Gregorio, late Peter (Mary) Gregorio, late Agnes (late Nicholas) Radice and the late Margaret Gregorio; also survived by nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life Service will be held at later date due to pandemic. If desired, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Celebration of Life Service will be held at later date due to pandemic. If desired, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.