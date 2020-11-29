RITCHELL - Mary C. (nee Gill)
Age 97 November 24, 2020, of Cheektowaga, NY. Wife of the late Louis W. Ritchell; loving mother of Mary Lou (Charles) Jones and the late Ruth A. Ritchell; cherished grandmother of Micaela (Jamie) and Michael. No prior visitation. Funeral services will be private. Memorials may be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 900 Maryvale Dr., Cheektowaga, NY 14225. Interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME 825-5205. Please share condolences online at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.