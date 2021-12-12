CALLERI - Mary

On Wednesday December 1, 2021, Marry Calleri, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed from this life at age 104. Mary (nee Pirri) married Samuel, the love of her life, in 1940. They were together until Sam's untimely death in 1974. Together they raised two sons, Lawrence (married to Paula) and Joseph (married to Judith). Besides her sons, Mary is survived by seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. If you knew Mary, then you were fed by her at some time. A superior cook and extraordinary pastry chef, she warmly and graciously shared the treasures she created in her kitchen. She gave freely and generously to all she knew. Mary was active with the Brounshidle American Legion Post in Kenmore for many years. Even after Sam died, she continued to be active in the Town of Tonawanda community, especially at the Senior Center. Mary loved music and dancing of all types. She performed in multiple variety shows, as she could never say no to an opportunity to dance. Her sense of humor, her quick wit, and her acute awareness of current events made her a hit with all those she knew and with newcomers alike. She was light-hearted, with a joyful spirit and lifted the spirits of those around her. She enjoyed traveling with family, friends, and the seniors. Always attentive and caring she was lovingly called Nannie by her family. Mary was truly a remarkable woman, humble and generous. She will be missed by all who knew her, but forgotten by none. In keeping with her nature of giving she has donated her body to medical science so that even after her death she may serve some good purpose. A Memorial Service to celebrate her wonderful life is anticipated for Spring 2022.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.