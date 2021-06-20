Menu
Mary J. CARRERO
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
CARRERO - Mary J. (nee Dunn)
Of Pendleton, entered into rest June 16, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Ismael Carrero. Devoted mother of Steven (Sherri Bragg) Carrero, Kevin (Lori) Carrero and the late Louis Carrero. Cherished grandmother of ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Loving daughter of the late Roy and Mary Dunn. Dear sister of Duane (late Georgia) Dunn, Rose McDonough, Joyce Bradley, late Shirley Harrington, late Norma (late Easy) LaFosse and the late Riley (Pat) Dunn. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Mary's Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.
