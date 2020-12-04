STEVENS - Mary Catherine
(nee Leitten)
Age 86, of Hamburg, NY, and Ashburn, VA, November 28, 2020. Beloved wife of 56 years to the late Leonard Stevens; loving mother of Mary Elizabeth (Lee) Stratton; cherished grandmother of Michael, William, Catherine, Thomas, James, and Mary Theresa Statton; dear sister of Teresa (late Samuel) Taneff, James (Mary Ellen) and David (Susan) Leitten, Elizabeth (Stanley) Moore, and the late Carl (Audrey) and Richard (late Nancy) Leitten; daughter of the late Carl and Mary (nee Howe) Leitten. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at SS. Peter and Paul RC Church, 66 East Main St., Hamburg, on Saturday, December 5, at 10:30 AM. No prior visitation (please assemble at church). Burial will be in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to EWTN, 5817 Old Leeds Rd., Irondale, AL 35210. Mary Catherine was a graduate of Nardin Academy in Buffalo, NY. Following high school, she continued her education at St. Mary of the Woods College in Terre Haute, Indiana, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in French. She went on to Buffalo State College, where she received a Master's in Elementary Education. In keeping with her great love for children, Mary Catherine became a first grade teacher, working in the Lewiston-Porter Central School System and at Clover Bank Elementary School. It was while working in the Lewiston area that Mary Catherine met her dear husband, Leonard. Mary Catherine was a member of the Bishop's Committee on Christian Home and Family, serving as Parish Chairwoman for many years. She enjoyed knitting, jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles, playing cards, and was known for her sense of humor. Arrangements by the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg, NY 14075. Please use the online guest registry at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 4, 2020.