CONNORS - Mary M. "Peggy" (nee Kreuzer) December 27th, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Leo J. Connors, Jr.; cherished mother of William (Karen L.), Gary (Gail), John (Karen) Connors, Mary (Ronald) Czech, Noreen (Robert) Downey and Carol (Richard) Seufert. Also survived by 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late James (Barbara) Kreuzer. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martin of Tours on Monday, January 3rd, at 11 AM. Arrangements by CUSACK FUNERAL HOME, W. Seneca, NY (828-1846).
Sending my deepest sympathy for you loss of your Mom. I have some fond memories of your mom while growing up on Tampa. I remember her for being so kind with a beautiful smile. God bless you all at this sad time.