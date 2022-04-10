Menu
Mary Catherine "Molly" DEE
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road
Hamburg, NY
Visitation
Apr, 11 2022
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
DEE - Mary Catherine "Molly" (nee Eimer )
April 4, 2022 of Hamburg, NY. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Dee; devoted and loving mother of Mary Beth (Timothy) Holly, Joseph (Debora) Dee, John (Terry) Dee, Linda (Thomas) Koller, and Laurie (Mark) Harrison; dearest Nana of Katharine, Elizabeth, Margaret Anne, Molly, Caroline, Maggie, Laurie Beth, John, Emma, and Jack; cherished great-grandmother of Harrison, William, Teddy, Rosie, Peter, and Andrew; dear sister of the late Margaret (late Walter) Snyder; also survived by nieces, nephews, and many close and lifelong friends. Family and friends received on Monday, April 11th from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. & Rte. 5), Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919, where prayers will be held Tuesday, April 12th at 9:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Victory Basilica at 10:30 AM. Flowers are accepted along with donations to The Champ Foundation at www.thechampfoundation.org. Please leave your memories and online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
