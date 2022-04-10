DEE - Mary Catherine "Molly" (nee Eimer )
April 4, 2022 of Hamburg, NY. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Dee; devoted and loving mother of Mary Beth (Timothy) Holly, Joseph (Debora) Dee, John (Terry) Dee, Linda (Thomas) Koller, and Laurie (Mark) Harrison; dearest Nana of Katharine, Elizabeth, Margaret Anne, Molly, Caroline, Maggie, Laurie Beth, John, Emma, and Jack; cherished great-grandmother of Harrison, William, Teddy, Rosie, Peter, and Andrew; dear sister of the late Margaret (late Walter) Snyder; also survived by nieces, nephews, and many close and lifelong friends. Family and friends received on Monday, April 11th from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. & Rte. 5), Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919, where prayers will be held Tuesday, April 12th at 9:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Victory Basilica at 10:30 AM. Flowers are accepted along with donations to The Champ Foundation at www.thechampfoundation.org
. Please leave your memories and online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.