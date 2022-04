DEKLEVA - MaryOf North Tonawanda, April 11, 2022. Beloved wife of William; loving mother of Thomas (Therese), Jennifer Defnet, Michael (Lynn) and Christine (Kjell Petter) Gilje; predeceased by sisters Pauline and Annie; also survived by ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Private services are being held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences at www.wattengel.com