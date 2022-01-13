DENEEN - Mary KathleenAge 77, of Holley, passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, New York. She was born Saturday, January 6th, 1945, in Buffalo, New York a daughter of the late Donald Deneen and Aurelia Ambrose Deneen. Mary is survived by her "mom" Dawn "Barb" (late Jim "Poppy") Werth; Gwynne Phillips from Lifetime Assistance; sisters, Donna (Thomas, Sr.) Fowler and Peggy (Late Joseph) Wik; special friends, Elaine and Rosalie, along with nieces and nephews. Her family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation and gratitude to her Lifetime Assistance Family who gave her a loving and full life. There are no prior visiting hours. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lifetime Assistance, Inc., Attn: Maria Rugg, 133 State Street, Brockport, New York 14420. In the memo line, please write "Family Care Program". Please leave a condolence, share a story, or light a candle atArrangements have been entrusted to the Bohm-Calarco-Smith Funeral Home, 308 East Main Street, Batavia.