Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Kathleen DENEEN
1945 - 2022
BORN
1945
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bohm-Calarco-Smith Funeral Home
308 East Main Street
Batavia, NY
DENEEN - Mary Kathleen
Age 77, of Holley, passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, New York. She was born Saturday, January 6th, 1945, in Buffalo, New York a daughter of the late Donald Deneen and Aurelia Ambrose Deneen. Mary is survived by her "mom" Dawn "Barb" (late Jim "Poppy") Werth; Gwynne Phillips from Lifetime Assistance; sisters, Donna (Thomas, Sr.) Fowler and Peggy (Late Joseph) Wik; special friends, Elaine and Rosalie, along with nieces and nephews. Her family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation and gratitude to her Lifetime Assistance Family who gave her a loving and full life. There are no prior visiting hours. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lifetime Assistance, Inc., Attn: Maria Rugg, 133 State Street, Brockport, New York 14420. In the memo line, please write "Family Care Program". Please leave a condolence, share a story, or light a candle at
www.bataviafuneralhomes.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bohm-Calarco-Smith Funeral Home, 308 East Main Street, Batavia.


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bohm-Calarco-Smith Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.