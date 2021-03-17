DETH - Mary (nee Moskaluk)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest at the age of 98 on March 15, 2021. Devoted mother of Patricia (David) Gorkiewicz; loving grandmother of Racquel L. (William) Bursee and Lance (late Melonie) Rosenow; cherished great-grandmother of Tyler William, Olivia Paige Bursee, Lance Joseph, Dominic Dustin and Marisa Kaylee Rosenow; adored great-great-grandmother of Sophia Aubrey, Lance Mason, Melonie Rose and Nova Lee; loving daughter of the late Martin and Christine Moskaluk. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 4-8 PM. A Celebration of Mary's Life will held at a later date. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 17, 2021.