DONNELLY - Mary Elizabeth (nee Dwyer)
Age 59, June 10, 2021. Beloved wife of John S. Donnelly; devoted mother of the late Michael Lipczynski and Brian (Sarah) Lipczynski; adored grandmother of Preston, Aylin, Alaya, Elliott, Allison and Madison; fond stepmother of Riley Donnelly and Stacey Donnelly; dear sister of John Dwyer, Debbie Dwyer, Cindy Dwyer, and the late Kathy Dwyer-Tryon; also survived by nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Family and friends are cordially invited to share a favorite memory and sign the online guest book available at www.kevinmmasonfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.