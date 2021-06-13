Menu
Mary Elizabeth DONNELLY
FUNERAL HOME
Kevin M. Mason Funeral Home
154 Weimar Street
Buffalo, NY
DONNELLY - Mary Elizabeth (nee Dwyer)
Age 59, June 10, 2021. Beloved wife of John S. Donnelly; devoted mother of the late Michael Lipczynski and Brian (Sarah) Lipczynski; adored grandmother of Preston, Aylin, Alaya, Elliott, Allison and Madison; fond stepmother of Riley Donnelly and Stacey Donnelly; dear sister of John Dwyer, Debbie Dwyer, Cindy Dwyer, and the late Kathy Dwyer-Tryon; also survived by nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Family and friends are cordially invited to share a favorite memory and sign the online guest book available at www.kevinmmasonfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Kevin M. Mason Funeral Home
I am so very sorry John, Preston, Brian, and family. As I write this I think of all the times Mary and I shared as co-workers, but mostly as friends. Her laugh and smile lit up the room. To this day I can hear her laugh. She was selfless, generous, kind, and loloving. Every day that passes I miss her more and more. Please accept my condolences and deepest sympathies. She'll always be with us as long as she remains in our hearts.
Lindsay Demmerley
Friend
July 10, 2021
I am very sorry to hear of Mary's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with the Dwyer and Donnelly family at this difficult time. I have known Mary since I was 12 years old and we were in Drum Corp together. I have so many fond memories of her and those days. We have drifted apart but stayed friends on FB. When we chatted online it was like no time had passed. I will miss out conversations. RIP Mary. Your beautiful smile will live on.
Sue Giczkowski
Friend
June 15, 2021
