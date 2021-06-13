I am very sorry to hear of Mary's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with the Dwyer and Donnelly family at this difficult time. I have known Mary since I was 12 years old and we were in Drum Corp together. I have so many fond memories of her and those days. We have drifted apart but stayed friends on FB. When we chatted online it was like no time had passed. I will miss out conversations. RIP Mary. Your beautiful smile will live on.

Sue Giczkowski Friend June 15, 2021