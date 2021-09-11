SM Claire Doyle, Cssf
Felician Sisters Congregation
Sharyn Ann Doyle
September 9, 2021. Beloved daughter of the late Clara (nee Bienko) and Howard Doyle; loving sister of late Eric Doyle; survived by cousins and friends. Felician Sisters and family will be present at the Immaculate Heart of Mary (Villa Maria) Convent (600 Doat) on Sunday, 3-5 PM. An evening Prayer Service will begin at 5 PM in the Convent Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 AM. Memorials may be made to the Felician Sisters, 600 Doat St., 14211. Arrangements by the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences at www.Pietszak.com
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2021.