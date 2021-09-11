Menu
Sister Mary Claire Doyle CSSF
FUNERAL HOME
Pietszak Funeral Home (City) - Buffalo
806 Clinton Street
Buffalo, NY
SM Claire Doyle, Cssf
Felician Sisters Congregation
Sharyn Ann Doyle
September 9, 2021. Beloved daughter of the late Clara (nee Bienko) and Howard Doyle; loving sister of late Eric Doyle; survived by cousins and friends. Felician Sisters and family will be present at the Immaculate Heart of Mary (Villa Maria) Convent (600 Doat) on Sunday, 3-5 PM. An evening Prayer Service will begin at 5 PM in the Convent Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 AM. Memorials may be made to the Felician Sisters, 600 Doat St., 14211. Arrangements by the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences at www.Pietszak.com


Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Wake
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Immaculate Heart of Mary Convent
600 Doat Street, NY
Sep
12
Prayer Service
5:00p.m.
Immaculate Heart of Mary Convent
600 Doat Street, NY
Sep
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Immaculate Heart of Mary Convent
600 Doat Street, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Pietszak Funeral Home (City) - Buffalo
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sister Claire, I'm sure Jesus welcomed you home with open arms. Rest in Peace.
Mary Baker
Acquaintance
September 12, 2021
Dear Sister Mary Claire remember you from our days at Villa Maria Academy. Praying you are in Gods arms now. You were so sweet and delicate. May you Rest In Peace.
Elizabeth Kurek Hayden
Classmate
September 10, 2021
