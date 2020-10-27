CLANCY - Mary E. (nee Newton)
Of South Buffalo, NY, October 25, 2020, at age 85; loving wife of the late James D. Clancy; dearest mother of Timothy (Libby) Clancy, Christopher (Karen) Clancy, Peter (Diane) Clancy, Carolyn (Michael) Higgins and Kyle (Ron) Donaldson; cherished "Nannie" to Leah, Hannah, Cory, Madelyn, Conor, Bethany, Austin, RJ, Rachel, Kiernan, Jacob and Caitlyn; daughter of the late Thomas and Mary H. (Slater) Newton; beloved sister of the late Barbara (William) Fitzgibbons and Jeanne (Donald) Wright; also survived by many very much loved cousins, nieces and nephews. The family will be present Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 3-7 PM at the CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, 824-6435, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 7 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Mary was a 29 year breast cancer survivor. Memorial contributions may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery will be private. Face masks and social distancing will be required. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 27, 2020.