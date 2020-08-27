GRIFFITH - Mary E. (nee Ryan)
August 25, 2020, age 76, of Alden, NY. Dearest mother of Kelly (Jeff) Funk and Bob (Doreen) Geary; dear grandmother of Jason and Cassidy Funk and Magen and Ryan Geary. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Saturday, August 29th, from 10-12 Noon, with Funeral Services at Noon, at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew). Private Interment in St. Ann Cemetery, Hornell, NY. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 27, 2020.