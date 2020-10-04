HARSCH - Mary E. "Mame" (nee Recktenwald)
Of Clarence, NY, entered into rest October 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald J. Harsch; loving mother of Don J. Harsch, Jr., Thomas A. Harsch, Kate (Mark) Schroder, Daniel E. (Marie) Harsch, Susan M. Harsch; cherished grandmother of Nicholas, Sarah, Daniel, Abigail, Benjamin and Kyle; daughter of the late Francis E. and Ellen (Johnson) Recktenwald; dear sister of the late Dr. Donald (Mari Ann), Fred (Doris), Richard (Margaret) and John Recktenwald; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at Our Lady of Peace Church, 10950 Main St., Clarence, NY on Monday, October 5, 2020, at 10 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. of WNY or Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Mame will be remembered for her love of family, her warmth and genuine kindness that enabled her to make friends and conversation wherever she went. She had an undeniable skill at Scrabble, a fantastic sense of humor and unshakable faith. She and Don were happily married for 42 years and met when Mame was a Nurse at Buffalo Mercy Hospital. Arrangements by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com